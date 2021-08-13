Seefeld in Austria has been named as the host city for the 2022 Virtus World Skiing Championships.

The event had been due to take place this year before being pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seefeld is scheduled to stage the Championships from March 15 to 19, just days after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The Austrian venue hosted the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019.

Virtus said Seefeld "wishes to set a new benchmark for this event".

Virtus said Seefeld would take the event to a new level ©Virtus

"I would like to congratulate Virtus Austria for winning the bid to host the event," said Virtus President Marc Truffaut.

"It was unfortunate that we had to postpone this event from 2021 to 2022, however I am very positive that this time we will come back stronger.

"With the expertise of our Organising Committee in organising FIS events in 2019, this event will undoubtedly will be one of the spectacular skiing event Virtus members have witnessed before."