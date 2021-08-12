Canadian Olympians take part in Champion Chats to inspire next generation

Canadian athletes that competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have taken part in champion chats, as part of an educational programme that aims to inspire young people.

Weightlifter Maude Charron, who won the women’s 64 kilograms category at Tokyo 2020 took part in a Team Canada Champion Chat on Tuesday (August 10) and said she was incredibly proud to share her experiences with watching parents, teachers and children.

"I was incredibly proud to use my experience representing Canada to talk to kids about what it really means to be a champion," said Charron.

“Role models are powerful, and when you get to have a personal and intimate experience like Team Canada Champion Chats, they can be even more impactful.

“It’s an honour to connect with those representing Canada now to empower our future Olympians and Paralympians!"

Skateboarder Annie Guglia was among the Canadian athletes to take part in the live chats ©Getty Images

Fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympians who participated in the live chats included skateboarder Annie Guglia, rower Madison Mailey, boxer Tammara Thibeault, swimmer Markus Thormeyer and rower Andrea Proske.

The champion chats took place in both English and French, with the English version led by double Olympic gold medal winning sprinter Donovan Bailey and Olympic bronze medal winning swimmer Brittany MacLean, and the French version hosted by nine-times Paralympic swimming champion Benoît Huot.

"I’m proud to have returned for another year of Team Canada Champion Chats," said Huot.

"I can see what an impact this experience has on kids. It allows them to connect with Team Canada unlike anything else out there!"