Canada snatched women’s Olympic football gold medal from Sweden after claiming victory in the sudden-death stage of a penalty shootout at Tokyo 2020 here.

Seven of the 12 penalties were either missed or saved but Canada emerged victorious on a night of high tension at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Julia Grosso dispatched the match-winning spot-kick as Canada - bronze medallists at London 2012 and Rio 2016 - clinched gold for the first time in the event.

Sweden opened the scoring on the 34th minute when Stina Blackstenius turned home Kosovare Asllani’s cross.

Jesse Fleming then put Canada back on level terms courtesy of a penalty on 67 minutes.

Nothing could separate the two sides after 120 minutes as the gold medal match headed into a penalty shootout.

Kosovare Asllani of Sweden was the first of seven penalty-takers that failed to convert as she struck the post.

Fleming netted her second spot-kick of the match only for Canada to fail at their next three attempts with Hedvig Lindahl saving two of them.

Nathalie Bjorn and Olivia Schough gave Sweden a 2-1 lead only for Anna Anvegard and Jonna Andersson to be denied by Stephanie Labbe and Caroline Seger to cleared the bar.

Canada then seized their opportunity as Deane Rose struck before Grosso showed nerves of steel to clinch gold.

Canada's players celebrate after Julia Grosso netted the match-winning penalty ©Getty Images

"It's been a long time coming," said Labbe.

"This team has worked so hard for this.

"We set our minds to it.

"It makes all of those hard days - the past year and a half, two years, has been incredibly challenging for so many people around the world.

"This is a big props to all of the hard work this team has put in behind the scenes and, on those hard days, where maybe you don't want to get up or you don't want to get that workout in.

"This is what shows we did it.

"Shootouts are always challenging, but as the keeper, I like to think that I enjoy them because there is no pressure on me. I'm not supposed to make saves.

"And if I can make a save, it's great.

"I go into it super calm and relaxed and am really in the moment and doing everything I can to trust myself, believe in myself and trust that my moment will come and I will have the opportunity."

Grosso added: "The best feeling in the world.

"I've never felt like that in my whole life. It's definitely a moment I'll remember forever."

Earlier, Mexico secured men's football bronze after overcoming hosts Japan with a 3-1 victory at the Saitama Stadium.

Sebastian Cordova and Johan Vasquez gave Mexico a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes before Alexis Vega added a three on the 58th minute.

Japan rallied and got one back through substitute Kaoru Mitoma with 12 minutes left but it was too little too late for the hosts.