President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Barry Hendricks has promised that all the country's medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics will be given financial incentives.

Hendricks confirmed the rewards today after media reports suggested the governing body would not be compensating swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag for their medal wins at Tokyo 2020.

Schoenmaker claimed South Africa's sole gold medal in the women's 200 metres breaststroke and added a silver in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Buitendag won the silver in the women's shortboard surfing.

"We have been consistent in saying that we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics," said Hendricks.

"It is true that the amounts have not been finalised given that the negotiations are ongoing.

"However, there has never been a point whereby a decision has been made to not offer medallists incentives.

"We did not want the issue of financial incentives to distract from the performances of the athletes at both Games.

Tatjana Schoenmaker was South Africa's only gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"We are now between the Olympics and the Paralympics and we believe that we should be consistent in our treatment of athletes.

"So, we didn't want to say, ‘yes, we are offering incentives for the athletes and the incentives are x, y and z'.

"All along we wanted the athletes to concentrate on their performances without distraction.

"Both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are being held in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will be rewarding medallists and the amount for each medallist will be announced in due course once we have finalised negotiations with our partners."

SASCOC elected Hendricks as its President in November after a series of disputes.

He replaced Gideon Sam who stepped down in 2019 after reaching the age limit of 70.