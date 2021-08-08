Barry Hendricks, President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has proposed a closer partnership with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Games.

In an informal meeting with ROC officials at the Kokugikan boxing arena here in Tokyo, Hendricks suggested the two organisations should work closely together in areas such as training coaches, exchange programmes in the field of sports management and the development of youth sports, teamsa.co.za reports.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the ROC President, said: "The possibility of such a meeting is very important for the Russian Olympic Committee because assistance and Olympic solidarity are one of our priorities in international sports activities."

He added that, as a result of the new accord, the Russian women’s rugby sevens team, which competed in Tokyo, could be interested in joint training camps with the South African team, which has long been a force at international level.

A closer partnership between the South African and Russian Olympic Committees in the build-up to the Paris 2024 was discussed in Tokyo at an informal meeting between top SASCOC and ROC officials ©SASCOC

SASCOC’s representatives, meanwhile, expressed interest in co-operation in the field of winter sports, especially ice hockey.

Pozdnyakov recalled: "In 1997, I participated in the World Fencing Championships in Cape Town.

"There I managed to win the individual championship in sabre fencing.

"It was not only the only gold medal for our country at that tournament, but also my first individual victory at the world championships.

"So, I have very fond memories of Cape Town."

Hendricks and SASCOC’s acting chief executive Ravi Govender invited Pozdnyakov to head up an ROC delegation visit to South Africa when the joint programmes are launched to see first-hand how effectively they are working.