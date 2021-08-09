The President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) Raffaele Chiulli has praised the organisation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by its Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

After opening on July 23, the Games finished with the Closing Ceremony yesterday in Japan.

"After 17 exciting days, more than 300 medals awarded, and so many national, world and Olympic records broken, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020, athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers for what has been a very special Games," said Chiulli.

"Despite the unparalleled challenges faced in the lead up to these Games, it is clear that everyone has come together as one team to overcome all obstacles and deliver a safe and secure Olympic Games.

"As a result, the world has been able to enjoy many incredible moments of teamwork, solidarity, friendship and perseverance.

"Athletes young and old have inspired millions for generations to come."

Tokyo 2020 held its Closing Ceremony yesterday ©Getty Images

Chiulli applauded the four sports who made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020 too.

"I would also like to congratulate surfing, skateboarding, karate and sport climbing for making their Olympic debuts," he added.

"I have no doubt that these sports will have a fantastic opportunity to develop and grow in the years ahead, having been seen in homes in all corners of the planet.

"Finally, thank you to all GAISF members for all your hard work and efforts to provide the best possible support for your athletes and teams."

GAISF is an umbrella organisation made up of 118 members.

A total of 96 International Federations (IFs) are full members, while 22 other organisations related to these IFs are associate members.