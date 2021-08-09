The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association (IOMCGA) has invited organisations to provide funding to send Manx athletes to Birmingham 2022 by becoming a "Team Isle of Man Champion".
The IOMCGA promises to raise the profile of its partners with a dedicated press release announcing the collaboration, a mention in all its media releases and a feature on a devoted section of its website.
There is also the opportunity to participate in the Queen's Baton Relay, access to athlete training sessions and invitations to the IOMCGA's major fundraising event and an event for Team Isle of Man Champions.
The Games are the only event where the Island's sporting stars can be watched by a global audience across every continent.
The only other international events it competes in are the Island Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games.
The Isle of Man has won 12 medals in their Commonwealth Games history, three of them gold.
It has participated in 16 Games, with its first appearance in Cardiff in 1958.
The island's best performance came at Melbourne 2006, where cyclist Mark Cavendish won the men's scratch race and shooters Trevor Boyles and Dave Walton claimed a bronze in the men's trap pairs.
A group of 31 athletes competed at Gold Coast 2018, with shooter Tim Kneale claiming silver in the men's double trap.
The Island Games began in the Isle of Man in 1985 and have taken place biennially ever since.
The 2021 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 but has been rescheduled for 2023, remaining in Guernsey.