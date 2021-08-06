Exclusive: Terho elected IOC Athletes' Commission chair after seeing off Isinbayeva

Double Olympic ice hockey bronze medallist Emma Terho of Finland has been elected chairperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

Terho saw off rival candidate Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia, a two-time Olympic pole vault champion, in a vote held at a meeting of the Commission today.

She succeeds Kirsty Coventry and will take the Zimbabwean's place on the ruling IOC Executive Board.

South Korean former table tennis player Ryu Seung-min was chosen as vice-chair following the election of Terho, who had stood for both positions.

Terho became part of the Athletes' Commission and a full member of the IOC during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 39-year-old - who won bronze medals at Nagano 1998 and Vancouver 2010, as well as four World Championships - has been given several high-profile roles within the IOC since joining the organisation three-and-a-half years ago.

Terho serves on the Coordination Commission for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and on the Olympic Programme Commission.

More follows