The first group of athletes have been selected for Switzerland's delegation for their home 2021 Winter Universiade in Lucerne.

The host country is set to send their largest team of all time to the event, according to Mike Kurt, President of Swiss University Sports.

Eleven students each from biathlon, curling, Alpine skiing and ski orienteering have been chosen in the first selection round.

In Alpine skiing, Vanessa Kasper, Katja Grossmann, Marco Fischbacher and Yanick Mani are trying to top the impressive performances of 2019 in Krasnoyarsk in Russia where the Swiss won six medals including two golds.

After ski orienteering's Universiade debut in 2019 it has been made a part of the competition programme for the second time.

Noel Boos will compete again while Alina Niggli, who won bronze at the Junior World Championships in February, will make her first Universiade appearance.

The men's and women's curling teams both have a good chance of winning medals.

Switzerland's men narrowly missed out on the podium in 2019 after finishing fourth.

The team have the two skips Jan Hess and Marco Hösli, who won silver at the Junior World Championships, and are one of the favourites for a medal.

Switzerland are 11th in the all time Winter Univerisade medal table with 39 gold medals ©Winter Universiade 2021

The women's team also have a lot of international experience as they are led by Selina Witschonke, who won bronze at the Junior World Championships in 2019.

In the biathlon, Laurin Fravi and Seraina König have been selected.

König has shown promise after winning the 2021 Alpen Cup and coming second in the Swiss Cup.

Another selection round is likely to take place in October.

After the 2021 Universiade was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simone Righenzi, Head of Elite Sports at Swiss University Sports, is excited for it to finally start.

"After such a long wait, the Winter Universiade 2021 is slowly becoming concrete, and we are all very happy about it," Righenzi said.

"Due to the first selections, it is now possible for the athletes to prepare for the event.

"You can now plan your time between your studies and top-class sport optimally in the coming months."

The event is scheduled to run from December 11 to 21 in Lucerne.

It is due to mark the second time that Switzerland has played host after the country staged the 1962 edition in Villars.