The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Evaluation Commission has conducted another visit to Turin, with the Italian city expected to be named host of the 2025 Winter World University Games.

Turin and Piedmont announced in December that it had established a Candidature Committee, ahead of submitting a final bid for the FISU Winter World University Games.

A FISU delegation visited Turin in March to evaluate venues for the Games.

This month’s visit saw FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, secretary general Eric Saintrond and the FISU Games winter director Milan Augustin meet with key Italian officials.

The officials included Centro Universitario Sportivo President Riccardo D'Elicio, along with the President of Piedmont region Alberto Cirion and Councilor for Sports Fabrizio Ricca.

Chiara Appendino, the Mayor of Torino, was present as well as the Mayors of the cities of Pinerolo, Torre Pellice, Pragelato and Bardonecchia.

The meetings saw discussions held about Turin’s plans for the event, with FISU expressing confidence in the proposals.

"Together with FISU, this city, the region and its exponents are looking not only to the past, but also to the near future," said Saintrond.

"Especially in these difficult times due to the pandemic, it is of great importance to offer the youth a perspective.

"The Torino 2025 FISU World University Games project is ideally suited for this purpose.

"As a lasting legacy, not only will new accommodation be built for the students, but an attractive concept will also hold out the prospect of great FISU World University Games for the students, which will combine sport, culture and education in an ideal way."

Turin is expected to be named host of the Winter World University Games on May 15 ©FISU

Bardonecchia has been proposed as the venue for Alpine skiing, freestyle, freeski and snowboard, while biathlon and cross-country skiing are expected to be held in Pragelato.

Turin has been billed as the host of ice sports and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games.

Pinerolo and Torre Pellice are also being considered to host ice sport events.

Turin is considered to be the birthplace of the World University Games having staged the first event in 1959, under the leadership of Primo Nebiolo.

Since then, Italy has hosted four Summer and six Winter editions of the Universiade.

Turin previously hosted the Winter Universiade in 2007.

"I am very satisfied with the bid especially from the technical and legacy point of view using existing sport venues and great experience of CUS Torino and volunteers around the games," said Augustin.

"This edition of the FISU World University Games will bring a lot of new projects on different levels.

"Hopefully, the support of the Mayor of Torino will be as impactful as Primo Nebiolo’s help during the first Torino 1959 Summer Universiade."

A full report and presentation from the Candidature Committee will be made during an online FISU Executive Committee meeting on May 15, where Turin is expected to be awarded the event.