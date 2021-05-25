Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck has been re-elected as President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) at the organisation's General Assembly.

The meeting was held remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and abided by protocols and guidelines implemented by the Ministry of Health.

Prince Jigyel Ugyen, an International Olympic Committee member, will now serve a four-year term ending in 2025 after running unopposed.

Representatives of National Federations congratulated the 36-year-old incumbent, who is the second son of the King of Bhutan, for retaining his position.

"Today is yet another historic day for Bhutan's sports history, and a day worthy for jubilation and celebration," said Lyonpo Kinzang Dorji of the Bhutan Indigenous Games and Sports Association.



"On behalf of everyone working under the BOC, I would like to pay our humble tribute to HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck upon HRH's re-election as the President of BOC.

"The fact that HRH was re-elected unopposed speaks volumes of HRH's stature as a well-recognised sports leader extending right on the international level."

During the General Assembly, the BOC also presented a strategic roadmap for two Olympic cycles.

This stretches past the Los Angeles 2028 Games with the aim of boosting the development of sport in the country.