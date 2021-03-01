Sporting events sanctioned by the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) will be able to resume from today as long as they follow COVID-19 protocol.

Tournaments had been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but will now be able to resume as long as they are approved by the BOC and the respective COVID-19 task force of the host district.

The BOC has released protocol to ensure the events take place safely.

If an event has to be held behind closed doors, this must be made clear by public announcements, social media posts and clear signs at the venue.

All players, coaches and officials travelling from different districts will be subject to the directives of the COVID-19 task force of the district they are competing in.





Players and officials must have daily body temperature screenings, and anyone showing symptoms must be immediately referred to a hospital.

Competitors must also maintain high personal hygiene standards at all time and refrain from handshakes, hugging, high fives or any other physical contact during the event.

The use of masks and social distancing are expected to be implemented.

All organisers must appoint designated personnel to ensure this COVID-19 protocol is complied with.

Bhutan has reported relatively few cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, with the latest figures recording 867 infections and one death.

Strict containment measures have been credited for the low number of cases.