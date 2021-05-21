New scoring system to be voted on at AGM as BWF President Høyer eyes re-election

Poul-Erik Høyer is poised to be re-elected unopposed as Badminton World Federation (BWF) President at tomorrow’s Council elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM) where members will have the chance to usher in a new scoring system.

The Danish Olympic gold medallist and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has been listed as the only candidate standing for President in the BWF’s agenda for tomorrow’s virtual meeting.

Høyer is now expected to secure a third term after being elected to the top office in 2013 before gaining a second four-year spell without challenge in 2017.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul of Thailand and Paul Kurzo of Switzerland are also set to retain their roles of BWF Deputy President and BWF vice-president for Para-badminton, respectively, after standing unopposed.

Thirty candidates are also due to battle it out for the 20 remaining seats on the BWF Council.

Høyer, now 55, won the Olympic men's singles title at Atlanta 1996 and also won the European Championships three times.

He was elected as an IOC member in 2014 and became BWF President after South Korea's Kang Young-joong stepped down.

The Dane is currently overseeing a potential change to the sport's scoring system which would result in a best-of-five format and the first to 11 points.

Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Association of Maldives have tabled the proposals which have been seconded by Badminton Asia, Badminton Korea Association and Chinese Taipei Badminton Association.

A two-thirds majority will be needed at the AGM to usher in the new system which has received the support of Høyer.

Members of the Badminton World Federation are set to vote on changes to the scoring system at tomorrow's AGM ©Getty Images

"The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans," said Høyer.

"The last time this topic was tabled it did resonate with a significant section of our membership with a narrow verdict met.

"We concede the timing was not right back then, but I'm pleased to see this being driven by the membership once more.

"This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"So, I'm confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change."

An attempt was made to change the scoring system at the 2018 AGM in Bangkok, but of the 252 votes cast only 129 were in favour.

This year’s AGM will be the third such meeting to be held online following 2020's AGM and January's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

An EGM was held to address proposals to amend the BWF Constitution in a bid to provide a "clear framework" for AGMs to take place in a virtual or hybrid format, and to ratify the use electronic voting systems.

This was done as the COVID-19 pandemic would otherwise prevent many delegates from being able to attend the AGM and participate in elections.