The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved plans for this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Council elections to be held virtually on May 22.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held to address a range of Council proposals to amend the BWF Constitution in a bid to provide a "clear framework" for AGMs to take place in a virtual or hybrid format, and to use electronic voting systems.

It comes after the BWF Council concluded there was a "high risk" many voting delegates would be unable to travel and participate in an AGM in person due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The EGM voted in favour of ratifying the interim procedures the Council has used to calculate voting strength due to the COVID-19 impact and approved amendments to the BWF Constitution and the staging of a virtual AGM on May 22.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said it was important for the BWF to future-proof the governance procedures of the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"BWF’s focus continues to be on good governance and the Council proposals yesterday aim to do just that," Høyer said.

The 2020 AGM was held in Copenhagen and online ©BWF

"Following the resounding success of our first virtual AGM last July, and the slim prospect of a face-to-face AGM in 2021, we proposed to the membership a framework for constitutional changes in preparation of a second virtual AGM.

"The Council also gave due consideration and looked at the various COVID-19 factors that affected the criteria in the Constitution related to calculating voting strength.

"I am pleased to confirm then that the BWF membership passed all three motions tabled.

"I want to congratulate the membership for taking this step and making it possible for BWF to maintain its high governance standards.

"This paves the way for further governance history to be made when we conduct our 82nd AGM and BWF Council elections virtually on May 22 2021."

The 81st BWF AGM was staged in Danish capital Copenhagen and online in July last year.