The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) has announced the addition of seven more athletes to its team for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, meaning 16 have now had their places at the Games confirmed.

Four ski cross specialists and three Alpine skiers have joined the team, most notably women's ski cross world champion Sandra Näslund who finished fifth at the Sochi 2014 Games aged 17, before placing fourth at Pyeongchang 2018.

Also part of the squad are ski cross brothers Erik and David Mobärg, with the former coming into good form last season when he finished third in the men's competition at the World Championships.

The final member of the ski cross team to be added is Viktor Andersson, who is set to compete at a second Games.

In Alpine skiing, Sara Hector returns for a third Olympics, having shown her best form since 2014-2015 in last season's World Cup.

Anna Swenn-Larsson, who was runner-up at the 2019 World Championships in the women's slalom, will also return for a third Olympics.

Kristoffer Jakobsen is chosen for a second Games appearance, after finishing seventh in the slalom at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Alpine skiers were selected following an Olympic camp in Östersund.

"We can sum up three important days together with active people and leaders at Olympic camp," said SOC operations manage Peter Reinebo.

"So far, 16 individual athletes and eight teams have received the go-ahead for the Olympic team in Beijing 2022 - and we are on our way to a team as strong as we had in Pyeongchang 2018."

Anna Swenn-Larsson has been added to the Beijing 2022 Alpine skiing team ©Getty Images

Of the seven, only David Mobärg is set to make an Olympic debut.

"All selected have shown results among the eight best in the world and that they have the capacity to compete for medals," added Reinebo.

Already on the team in cross-country skiing are Linn Svahn, Jonna Sundling, Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson, Jens Burman and Oskar Svensson.

Biathletes Hanna Öberg, Sebastian Samuelsson and Martin Ponsiluoma have also been chosen for the next Winter Olympics.

Sweden will also have a men's and women's relay team and men's and women's sprint relay team in cross-country, a men's women's and mixed relay teams in biathlon, and a side for the parallel slalom team event in Alpine skiing.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.