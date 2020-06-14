Alpine Canada has selected a star-studded squad of 18 athletes for the 2020-2021 ski cross season.

Overall World Cup champion Kevin Drury will defend his seasonal crown after being named to the men's team, alongside reigning Olympic gold medallist Brady Leman.

Leman, the Pyeongchang 2018 champion, finished third in last season's World Cup rankings.

He also won silver, and Drury bronze, behind France's François Place at the most-recent World Championships in Utah in 2019.

Zach Belczyk, Carson Cook, Chris Del Bosco, Reece Howden, Kris Mahler, Gavin Rowell and Jared Schmidt have also been selected in the men's team.

The women's squad features Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson, who ended third in last season's World Cup rankings behind Swedish table-topper Sandra Näslund and Switzerland's Fanny Smith.

Olympic gold medallist Marielle Thompson returns to the women's squad ©Getty Images

Thompson, the reigning world champion, is joined in the team by Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallist Brittany Phelan, who finished behind another Canadian, Kelsey Serwa, at the South Korean Games.

Serwa retired from the sport last year.

Zoe Chore, Tiana Gairns, Courtney Hoffos, Abby McEwen, India Sherret, Annie Tansley and Hannah Schmidt have also been named in the women's team.

As well as Drury's individual success last season, Canada also secured the Nations Cup crown.

The 2020-2021 season is scheduled to feature the World Championships in Zhangjiakou, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"This is an exciting time for the Canadian ski cross team as we look to build on an amazing 2019-20," said high performance director Dave Ellis.

"Going into a World Championship year we want to continue to evolve as a team, lead the world in the sport, build up our younger athletes and support our veterans to continue to be the best in the world.

"It is a good time for the Canadian ski cross team and we cannot wait to get back onto snow, doing what we love."