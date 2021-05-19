Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto to be played for Russian squad at IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has approved the use of the First Piano Concerto by classical composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky for the Russian national team during games at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga in Latvia.

IIHF President René Fasel confirmed to Russian state news agency TASS of this, revealing that the governing body had previously planned to play the official IIHF anthem for Russia.

However, this was changed following a request from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation to use Tchaikovsky instead.

Tchaikovsky, was born in Votkinsk, in what is now Russia; and is regarded as one of the best and most notable classical composers in history.

Due to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes ae prohibited until December 2022 from participating in World Championships and Olympic Games under the national flag or national anthem.

This CAS ruling did half the four-year sanction first implemented by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA punished Russia due to the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.





As part of the sanctions, Russia may not host or bid for any major events during this period.

The winning team of each game at the IIHF World Championship has its national anthem played at full-time.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Tchaikovsky during medal ceremonies at this year's re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2021 IIHF World Championship is set to start on Friday (May 21), with the final set to take place on June 6.

The Championship is set to be played at two venues in Riga - the Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga.

Arena Riga is set to host the semi-finals and medal games as well as two quarter-final games.

Russia's team are set to play Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Britain in Group A.