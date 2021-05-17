The European Judo Union (EJU) has signed a deal with sports equipment company Essimo, which has become a premium partner of the organisation.

It is the latest sponsorship boost for the EJU amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following the extension of its deal with Ippon Gear earlier this month.

Dutch company Essimo currently distributes judo equipment to 30 countries, while it also sells products for sports such as boxing and karate.

Patrick van Kalken, who won World Championship bronze in the men's under-66 kilograms division as an athlete and then European gold a year later, is the chief executive of the company.

"When I heard of the new sponsor and marketing concept of the EJU I was immediately enthusiastic," he said.

"The new 'rescue plan' sounded impressive especially after one year of the COVID pandemic and difficult economic times.

"It has been my wish for a long time to be a partner of the EJU.

World bronze medallist and European champion Patrick van Kalken founded Essimo ©Getty Images

"Now is the right time to do it.

"I am confident that together with the European Judo Union we can increase our network and the awareness and visibility of our brand."

Van Kalken retired after competing at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, where he finished fifth.

He said he was "not happy" with the fit of judo uniforms during his time competing, so founded Essimo to create better ones.

"I am looking forward to visit judo tournaments, with top judoka but also with a full venue and cheering spectators," he added.