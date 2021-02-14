Judoka interested in competing at this year's European Universities Games in Belgrade have been urged to make contact with organisers "as soon as possible".

The second general entry registration deadline for the Games, due to take place between July 14 and 27, falls on Monday (February 15).

Judo is among the sports set to be contested at the event, pushed back to 2021 from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Games was a key topic discussed by officials from the European University Sports Association (EUSA) and the European Judo Union (EJU) during a recent virtual meeting.

Officials from the EUSA and EJU recently held a virtual meeting ©EUSA

The COVID-19 pandemic was also on the agenda, with "possible solutions suggested for events based on current knowledge and experience" headlining the talks.

The EUSA said the meeting "was an opportunity to share the current situation both organisations find themselves in, with future plans shared regarding calendar events".

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organisations in 2019.