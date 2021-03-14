The European Judo Union (EJU) is set to host its first online kata tournament, with the governing body acknowledging the need for competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the 37th Trophy Villanova EJU Kata Tournament and National Kata Grand Prix cannot go ahead in Italy, leading the EJU to explore virtual competition to keep the kata community engaged.

Participants will be required to send in video footage, which will then be analysed by judges.

To be eligible for the tournament, footage must be submitted by Saturday (March 20).

Evaluation of entries will be streamed live on March 27, when the winners will be determined.

Kata contests have been few and far between because of the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Although held online, the competition is set to have a virtual base in Pordenone in Italy.

An entry fee of €20 (£17/$24) will be required for every European couple and €30 (£25.50/$36) for non-European couples.

All athletes will have to be at least 16 years old as of January 1, and couples can be comprised of two men, two women or a mix of one woman and one man.

The EJU Kata Tournament is set to be streamed live on its YouTube channel.

Kata, a non-Olympic judo discipline, sees athletes perform a sequence of rehearsed moves.