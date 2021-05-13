Kiteboard and two-person dinghy for men and women have moved a step closer to being proposed as the alternative events to mixed offshore for Paris 2024 to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after clearing the final hurdle before tomorrow's World Sailing Council meeting.

The men's and women's kiteboard, and two-person dinghy events, received the backing of the World Sailing Events Committee during the global governing body's Mid-Year Meeting this week.

The Events Committee selected the two-person dinghy, in the 470 class, as the first alternative and the kiteboard competitions, which would use the Formula Kite equipment, as the second.

Both have progressed to the next stage of the process, triggered by the IOC telling World Sailing to put forward a different discipline to mixed offshore because of concerns it had with the event.

The Council will vote on the Events Committee proposal when it meets tomorrow.

If it is rejected, the recommendation from the Equipment Committee - which selected kiteboard events ahead of the two-person dinghy - will then be put to a vote.

Should that also fail, all submissions made as part of the process will be back on the table, although it appears likely the Council will agree with either the Events or the Equipment Committee.

The IOC, which outlined additional broadcasting costs and the field-of-play security as its main problems with the mixed offshore event, has asked for the proposals to be submitted in order of preference.

World Sailing chief executive David Graham has warned the sport could lose its 10th medal at Paris 2024 if it fails to propose a suitable alternative to mixed offshore.

The IOC is due to confirm the sailing programme for Paris 2024 during its Executive Board meeting on June 8.

World Sailing's event slate for Paris 2024 has been the source of considerable controversy within the organisation for the best part of three years.

The decision to replace the Finn, the longest-serving one-person dinghy event on the Olympic regatta having featured at every Games since Helsinki 1952, with mixed offshore was passed by a single vote by the World Sailing Events Committee in November 2018.

It was approved at the World Sailing Council meeting in Sarasota six months later, although the vote and the way it was conducted has been the subject of criticism from officials at the organisation.

The Olympic sailing regatta at Paris 2024 is set to take place in Marseille.