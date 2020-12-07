IOC reject requests for additional Paris 2024 disciplines but weightlifting events and 50km race walk cut

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has turned down all requests for additional disciplines for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with the organisation instead confirming a reduction of events in weightlifting and the removal of the 50 kilometres race walk.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) was successful in its effort to have extreme slalom included, with the men's and women's K1 200 metres sprint events cut to make way.

The IOC also confirmed it has suspended making a decision regarding offshore sailing featuring on the programme.

Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking were officially approved onto the Paris 2024 programme.

The four sports were provisionally approved at the IOC Session last June, with the final decision subject to an 18-month monitoring period.

At Paris 2024, speed climbing is set to become a standalone event while lead and bouldering will come together in a joint competition.

This differs to Tokyo 2020 where sport climbing will be a combined competition involving lead, bouldering and speed.

The IOC said the Executive Board’s approval of the programme today ensured exactly 50 per cent male and female participation, rising from 48.8 per cent female participation at Tokyo 2020.

The decisions will reduce the overall athlete quota to exactly 10,500, with expecting to have 11,091 athletes.

A final programme of 329 events will feature at Paris 2024, down from 339 from Tokyo 2020.

Weightlifting has seen the largest reduction in quota places and will see four events removed from the programme.

The quota places were reduced from 260 at Rio 2016 to 196 at Tokyo 2020.

The ongoing crisis within the sport has contributed to a further reduction to 120 quota places for Paris 2024.

The IOC stressed that this did not mean weightlifting’s place was assured on the programme.

Weightlifting has seen a reduction in quota places and weight categories ©Getty Images

Boxing has seen the second largest reduction in quota places with 34 removed, also influenced by the ongoing concerns about the International Boxing Association, which remains suspended.

The IOC said the sport will reach full gender equality in athlete participation for the first time at Paris 2024.

Seven men’s and six women’s events will feature at the Games, compared to eight men's and five women's at Tokyo 2020.

Specific weight classes will be determined in the first quarter of 2021.

A series of proposals for new events had been made by International Federations.

The IOC said limiting the overall number of events is a key element in curbing the growth of the Olympic programme, as well as additional costs.

This led to the organisation rejecting the 41 applications.

Changes to sport's existing programmes were approved, however, including the ICF's move to add extreme slalom at the expense of the men's and women's K1 200m canoe sprint.

The IOC said it approved the change due to K1 canoeists also having the possibility to contest the men's 1,000m and women's 500m events at the Games.

The organisation said it considered the race walk programme at the Games, which for Tokyo 2020 will comprise of the men's and women's 20km events, as well as the men's 50km.

With additions to the programme not considered and the IOC stressing the need for gender equality, the organisation said the decision was made to cut the men's 50km event with a view to a mixed gender competition.

"With a view to not increasing the overall size of the Olympic Games, the Executive Board determined to maintain the same number of athletics events on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme (48), while offering the opportunity to World Athletics to replace the men’s 50km race walk event with a new mixed-gender event," the IOC said.

"This replacement mixed-gender event could be either a race walk or a track event, as long as the event and competition format fit within the existing venue/courses."

World Athletics have to confirm the event by May 31.

The men's 50km race walk event has been removed from the Paris 2024 programme ©Getty Images

Approval was given for World Sailing's new mixed kiteboarding and the mixed 470 events, which will replace the men's and women's 470 classes.

A decision has been postponed over the mixed offshore event, which is due to replace the men's finn.

The IOC says this will allow the assessment of the key considerations around the cost, safety and security of the athletes.

The specific event proposal will be decided by 31 May 2021.

Shooting's programme will see the inclusion of a mixed team skeet event in place of a mixed team trap competition.

Despite rejections for the Paris 2024 programme, IOC sport director Kit McConnell offered encouragement for cross-country, coastal rowing and parkour for future Games.

"We had really detailed discussions with World Athletics regarding cross-country, we know it is a key part of their strategic plan," McConnell said.

"It had to fit into an existing Olympic venue and looking at the necessary adaptations.

"Looking at the potential venues, the equestrian eventing or mountain bike venues, it was quite expensive and complex to convert one of those venues into an athletics cross-country venue.

"There is a view to look forward to this at Los Angeles, where there is a very strong popularity in college and high school sport.

“There was a very strong proposal put forward by World Rowing regarding coastal rowing.

“There was a lot of interest in this being accessible around the world.

“We looked at this closely, but it was very difficult to bring in.

“It would have had to take place at the sailing marina in Marseille, which would have made the cost and complexity a challenge.

“There is support for looking at the proposal to swap the lightweights for coastal rowing moving forwards, but not possible this time forward.

“The only way parkour could have been added is if it replaced existing gymnastics events.

“The International Gymnastics Federation chose not to propose the replacement of any existing events with parkour.

“It was not a case of us rejecting parkour, parkour could add a lot to the Olympic Games in the future.”

Parkour is expected to feature as part of the youth-focused engagement plan around the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The full programme for Paris 2024 can be read here.