World Sailing is "hopeful" the mixed offshore event it proposed for inclusion at Paris 2024 will be accepted, despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) telling the organisation to propose an alternative or risk losing its 10th medal at the Games.

The IOC earlier this month set World Sailing a deadline of May 26 to come up with a different event after it outlined three concerns with mixed offshore, including additional broadcasting costs and the field-of-play security.

World Sailing has given its members until April 26 to submit new proposals for its 10th medal event at Paris 2024, with a final decision set to be made at its Council meeting on May 14.

The Council approved a temporary amendment to its regulations to allow submissions to be made, which World Sailing chief executive David Graham said "marks the first milestone in a new process for us".

"We remain hopeful that our proposed offshore event is accepted, and were disappointed to be informed by the IOC that there are still challenges to approve the mixed offshore event for Paris 2024," said Graham.

"Mixed offshore remains our first choice for Paris 2024 but we have responded quickly to the IOC's request for alternate events.

"Our community of volunteers within our committees and working groups have acted at pace, collaboratively dedicating their time to our sport, and following this process outlined by our Board.

"They are clearly working very hard in the best interests of our sport, which we really appreciate."

Ensuring gender equality is among the main criteria the alternative must meet if it is to be considered for inclusion by the IOC.

The IOC is due to confirm the sailing programme for Paris 2024 during its Executive Board meeting on June 8.

World Sailing's event programme for Paris 2024 has been the source of considerable controversy within the organisation for the best part of three years.

The decision to replace the Finn, the longest-serving one-person dinghy event on the Olympic regatta having featured at every Games since Helsinki 1952, with mixed offshore was passed by a single vote by the World Sailing Events Committee in November 2018.

It was approved at the World Sailing Council meeting in Sarasota six months later, although the vote and the way it was conducted has been the subject of criticism from officials at the global governing body.

The Olympic sailing regatta at Paris 2024 is set to take place in Marseille.