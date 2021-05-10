Portugal has emerged as the favourite to host the all-English Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City after talks between UEFA and the British Government over moving the event from Istanbul reportedly face deadlock.

Calls for the final to move to England emerged after both Chelsea and Manchester City booked their places in the showpiece event last week, overcoming Spanish giants Real Madrid and reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain in their respective semi-finals.

European football's governing body expressed hope earlier this month that the final could remain at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

UEFA wanted the final on May 29 to be held in front of a "limited number of spectators", despite Turkey tightening COVID-19 measures amid a rise in cases.

Turkey was last week moved onto Britain's red list.

This would require people travelling to the game to quarantine on their return, impacting players prior to the European Championship, which starts on June 11.

Istanbul had been due to host last season's final, but the latter stages of the event were moved to Portugal’s capital city Lisbon as part of a special final-eight format due to the pandemic.

Portugal could again host the final with Porto and Lisbon widely reported as the favoured options should a breakthrough not be made in talks between UEFA and the British Government.

According to The Independent, the British Government has been unwilling to waive some entry regulations which would have enabled the tournament to be moved the England, with Wembley Stadium having been touted as a potential venue.

Current regulations would require some UEFA officials and partners to quarantine on arrival.

A potential move to Portugal would reportedly overcome this hurdle, while potentially offering an opportunity for a limited number of spectators to attend the game.

Lisbon hosted the latter stages of last year's competition ©Getty Images

Portugal is currently on Britain's green list.

From May 17, passengers returning from countries on the green list will be required to have a pre-departure test, fill in a passenger locator form and undergo a test on or before day two on their return to the Brritain.

Passengers will not be required to self-isolate.

A decision on the location of the final could be announced tomorrow.

The Europa League final is still expected to take place at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland, with orgaisers hopeful up to 10,000 spectators could be in attendance.

England's Manchester United overcame Italian side Roma 8-5 on aggregate to reach that match.

A second all-English final was prevented when Villarreal claimed the other final place, with the Spanish side eliminating Arsenal 2-1.