UEFA has confirmed the Champions League final will be held in Istanbul as planned despite a surge in coronavirus cases forcing Turkey to go into lockdown.

European football’s governing body said it expected the final to be held in front of a "limited number of spectators" at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29.

Turkey entered its first nationwide lockdown on Thursday (April 29) in a response to rising COVID-19 infection rates, with the tighter restrictions expected to remain in place until May 17.

Yesterday, Turkey reported its biggest daily death toll of almost 400 after registering more than 31,000 cases.

But UEFA does not believe the COVID-19 situation in Turkey will alter its plans to stage the Champions League final in Istanbul later this month.

A "limited number" of fans are expected to be allowed inside the Ataturk Olympic Stadium for the UEFA Champions League final ©Getty Images

"The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul on May 29 with a limited number of spectators and we are assured that the temporary lockdown which is in force until May 17 should not have any impact on the match," a statement from UEFA read.

"UEFA will continue to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely.

"Further information regarding the capacity for the match and ticketing details will be communicated soon."

The Champions League semi-finals have yet to be completed, with Man City leading Paris Saint-German 2-1 and Chelsea and Real Madrid locked at 1-1 following the first legs.

The return fixtures are scheduled to be held in England on May 4 and 5.

According to Sky Sports, the Europa League final could take place in front of 10,000 spectators at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland.

The second legs of the semi-finals are due to be staged on May 6, with Manchester United 6-2 ahead against Roma and Villarreal holding a 2-1 lead over Arsenal.