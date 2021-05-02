The International Ski Federation (FIS) has confirmed there are four applications to host the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships - with the competition expected to go to Crans Montana, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Narvik or Soldeu.

Crans Montana in Switzerland and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany both held events during the 2020-2021 Alpine Ski World Cup season, while Soldeu in Andorra hosted the 2018-2019 World Cup Finals.

Narvik in Norway usually hosts a leg of the FIS Cup.

"FIS is very pleased with the diversity and quality of the candidates to host our flagship events in 2026 and 2027," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

"Each candidate brings its own set of strengths and experience to their bids and we know that whomever is elected will do an excellent job organising the World Championships."

Falun in Sweden is the only bidder for the 2027 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, while Oberstdorf in Germany is the only application for the 2026 FIS Ski Flying World Championships.

Soldeu is one of the bidders for the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

The deadline for submitting interest was yesterday.

A detailed concept for each bid is due for September 1 based on a specific FIS questionnaire.

This questionnaire requests details regarding plans for sports organisation, venue and facilities, legacy, workforce and volunteers, sustainability and environment, accommodation, transportation, security, commercial rights and marketing.

It also asks for specifics on broadcast operations and media services, communications and promotion, ceremonies, spectator services, the ski festival, organisation structure and financing.

A formal meeting with each candidate is then required during FIS Technical Committee meetings in October.

In April 2022, the candidate questionnaire and FIS Inspection Group report will be published and distributed to National Federations, Technical Committee chairs and the FIS Council.

In May 2022, the FIS Council will be due to elect the organisers of the Championships.

During the FIS Congress week, candidates will present their bids to the FIS.