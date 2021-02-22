Courchevel-Méribel 2023 President Michel Vion congratulated organisers of the Alpine Ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo for holding a successful event.

Vion, who is also President of the French Ski Federation, made the comments during the Closing Ceremony of this year's Alpine Ski World Championships yesterday.

"Cortina has organised incredible World Championships despite this situation," he said.

"For its part, Courchevel-Méribel has already started working hard to host the 2023 edition.

"Courchevel-Méribel is ready to welcome the world of skiing.

"We all hope that the situation will be easier and that we will be able to enjoy great competitions but also moments of intense and popular celebrations."

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 director general Perrine Pelen also appeared confident that the next edition of the World Championships would be a success.

Michel Vion received the FIS flag during the Closing Ceremony of the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships ©Getty Images

"We invite skiing fans from France and around the globe to share the thrills and excitement of this great occasion with the athletes and with the whole mountain community," she said.

"We are confident that everyone - athletes, spectators, journalists, volunteers and television viewers - will enjoy this great event to the full and take away enduring memories of outstanding racing, magnificent scenery and joyous celebration."

Vion received the International Ski Federation flag during the Closing Ceremony at the Italian resort.

A delegation from Courchevel-Méribel 2023 had also been in Cortina d'Ampezzo to inspect and learn from this year's World Championships.

Courchevel-Méribel defeated Saalbach in Austria by nine votes to six when they were awarded the 2023 World Championships in 2018.

The two French resorts are also due to host the season-ending World Cup Finals in 2022.

Organisers have previously appeared confident they can overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.