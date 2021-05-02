Britain secure second gold on day two of FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo

Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher secured Britain its second gold in as many days at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Cup in Japanese capital Tokyo.

The British pair dominated the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard final, claiming gold with a winning total of 440.94 points after six solid dives.

It was the second gold of the tournament for Britain following the success of Tom Daley and Matthew Law in the synchronised 10m platform yesterday.

As Laugher and Goodfellow had already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the fight for the four quota spots proved an intense battle.

Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger punched Germany’s ticket to Tokyo after finishing second with 433.92.

Russia secured bronze and a place at the Games after Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher registered 415.86.

The United States and Italy completed the quartets of duets winning their Olympic berths in the event after finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay sealed gold in the women's synchronised 10m platform in Tokyo ©Getty Images

Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay underlined their ambitions to compete for medals at the Games when they won the women’s synchronised 10m platform with a score of 305.94.

The silver medal and a place at Tokyo 2020 went to the British team of Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng who earned 302.88.

Germany also sealed their Olympic spot after Christina Wassen and Tina Punzel earned 292.86 to finish third.

The last Olympic quota went to Mexico after Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez came fifth with 286.56 behind Malaysia who had already booked their place at the Games.

As well as serving as the final Olympic qualifier in diving, the World Cup which is scheduled to run until May 6, is also a test event for Tokyo 2020.

A series of coronavirus countermeasures have been put in place at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre by FINA and the Organising Committee.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with preliminary rounds and semi-finals of the women’s 3m springboard and men’s 10m platform events.