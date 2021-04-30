Swiss Snowboard has named 13 athletes to its national team for the 2021-2022 season, with seven coming from freestyle, four from Alpine snowboard and two from snowboard cross.

Another 39 athletes have been selected for Swiss Snowboard's other squads, which focus on development, particularly for young snowboarders.

Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Patrizia Kummer is among those selected on the Alpine snowboard national team will be, alongside the likes of 2019 world parallel giant slalom bronze medallist Ladina Jenny, 2019 parallel slalom world champion Julie Zogg and sole men's national team member, Dario Caviezel.

Switzerland's two snowboard cross national team members will be Pyeongchang 2018 Olympian Kalle Koblet and 20-year-old Sina Siegenthaler.

Kalle Koblet, who won a silver World Cup medal last season, is one of two national team members in snowboard cross ©Getty Images

In the freestyle squad will be Pyeongchang 2018 Olympians Moritz Thönen, Nicolas Huber and Jonas Bösiger, two-time world halfpipe bronze medallist Patrick Burgener, Sochi 2014 Olympian David Hablützel, two-time Olympian Jan Scherrer and youngster Moritz Boll.

Zogg was the only Snowboard World Cup Crystal Globe winner in the squad from the 2020-2021 season after claiming the parallel slalom title.

She won two gold medals in parallel slalom and two bronze in the parallel giant slalom last season, while team mate Jenny made the podium once with a silver medal in the parallel giant slalom.

Caviezel and Zogg also claimed a team silver medal in the team parallel mixed race in Berchtesgaden in Germany.

In snowboard cross, Koblet claimed one silver medal during the 2020-2021 campaign.