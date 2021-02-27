The final International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup slopestyle event of the season has been moved to Swiss resort Corvatsch, with the original location in the Czech Republic no longer able to host.

The Czech Republic has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world and new restrictions introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus mean Czech Snowboard and local organisers cannot put on the season-ending World Cup.

Corvatsch has stepped in, and slopestyle snowboard competition is now due to take place there on March 27 and 28.

The resort was already scheduled to stage a slopestyle FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup that weekend.

"We are delighted that we have received the FIS contract to take over the canceled slopestyle World Cup final originally scheduled for the Czech Republic," said Swiss-Ski director of freestyle ski, Snowboard and telemark Sacha Giger.

"Together with the local organising committee we have done everything we can to offer the athletes a platform.

"Thanks to the excellent conditions provided by the Corvatsch team and the park crew, a takeover is even possible."

Back-to-back Olympic champion Jamie Anderson leads the women's slopestyle Snowboard World Cup standings ©Getty Images

There has been one slopestyle contest on the Snowboard World Cup circuit so far this season, in Laax in Switzerland.

Back-to-back Olympic champion Jamie Anderson of the United States was the women's winner, and Swede Niklas Mattsson the men's victor.

A second slopestyle World Cup is scheduled to be held in Aspen, Colorado on March 20, before crystal globe winners will be finalised in Corvatsch.

Aspen will also stage this year's World Championships ahead of the World Cup leg.