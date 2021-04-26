Denmark's Eipe out of European Badminton Championships with COVID-19, no other cases reported

Danish men's doubles player Joel Eipe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been ruled out of the European Badminton Championships in Kiev in Ukraine.

Eipe and doubles partner Rasmus Kjær have been withdrawn from the competition as a result, but was the only person to return a positive test among more than 370 conducted ahead of the tournament, Badminton Europe said.

The 24-year-old tested positive upon arrival at the competition hotel, with a second positive result confirming he has COVID-19.

Eipe must now go through a 13-day isolation period in his hotel room, in line with the tournament protocol.

Due to being in close contact with Eipe, Kjær will also have to undergo the same quarantine period.

The pair were set to make their European Championship debut at the 2021 edition, which starts tomorrow.

Eipe first tested positive on Saturday (April 24), with a second polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test yesterday confirming that result.

Danish team mates such as Viktor Axelsen will still be able to compete at the European Championships ©Getty Images

"It is a shame that Joel and Rasmus will not get the chance to play here," said Jens Meibom, Badminton Denmark's director of elite sports.

"They had both been looking forward to it, but of course we are following the Championships protocol and the national restrictions here in Ukraine, and that means that they must now be in quarantine at the hotel for the next 13 days.

"They are of course very disappointed, but they understand the situation.

"We have followed all guidelines up to and during the Championships and there are none of the other Danish players or us in the staff who have tested positive or show symptoms of coronavirus.

"Nevertheless, we have chosen, even though it is not part of the protocol or guidelines, to PCR test all Danish players and staff members again on the fourth day after our arrival, so we are absolutely sure that no one else is infected."

Everyone will be tested again today before the start of the European Championships tomorrow, organisers added.