The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed the postponement of next month's India Open due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

New Delhi was due to host the event, which is part of the qualification process for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, between May 11 and 16.

Organisers the Badminton Association of India (BAI) have confirmed the postponement, however, with the move coming after a number of players had announced their intention not to take part.

"All attempts were made by organisers to conduct a safe tournament environment for all participants, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and gravity of the situation in Delhi left BAI no choice but to postpone the tournament," a BWF statement said.

"The decision was made in consultation and collaboration with local health authorities in Delhi and the Badminton World Federation."

The India Open is a Super 500 tournament on the BWF's World Tour - the third highest level.

Matches were due to be played at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium but Spain's reigning Olympic women's champion Carolina Marin is among the players who had already pulled out.

Denmark's World Tour Finals winner Anders Antonsen also said he would not travel.

India reported more than 275,000 COVID-19 cases yesterday amid fears over a new Indian variant of the virus, while more than 1,600 people died.

This was by far the highest number of infections confirmed by any country in the world, with Turkey's tally of just over 55,000 placing them second.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown due to the growing crisis.

Last month, the BWF confirmed that its updated Tokyo 2020 qualification process has been approved by the International Olympic Committee.

A new closing date of June 15 was set for the qualification period - a change from April 25.

The Singapore Open between June 1 and 6 is currently scheduled as the last tournament where qualification points for Tokyo 2020 will be available.

It is not clear if the India Open will be rescheduled in time to count towards Tokyo 2020, with the BWF being impacted by numerous event postponements due to COVID-19.