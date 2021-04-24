Marco Scolaris is set to extend his 12-year reign as International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) President after it was confirmed he would stand unopposed at tomorrow’s elections.

The Italian official is expected to serve a fourth term as head of the organisation after he was first elected to the role in 2009.

The elections are due to be held on the third and final day of the IFSC General Assembly which is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 84 representatives from 56 countries and territories gathered for the opening day of the meeting yesterday.

During Scolaris’ tenure, sport climbing was added to the Olympic programme in August 2016 and is set to debut at this year’s rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Scolaris founded the IFSC in 2007 before being elected as its first President two years later.

The 62-year-old was then re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

Should he secure another four-year team, Scolaris is due to stay in office until 2025.

International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach opened the IFSC General Assembly with a video message where he hailed Scolaris "great leadership".





"With the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now finally on the horizon, your General Assembly is taking place at a very timely moment in this extraordinary Olympic year," said Bach.

"My thanks go to the IFSC, under the great leadership of my friend Marco Scolaris, for your steadfast commitment to the success of the Games.

"The IFSC has demonstrated flexibility, creativity, and leadership when it mattered most.

"You have shown this in an impressive way only a few days ago during the most successful organisation of the IFSC Climbing World Cup [in Meiringen], with over 200 athletes from three continents.

"It is events like this that contribute to create confidence in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, because they are proof that sport can be organised safely even under current restrictions."

Debra Gawrych of the United States is set to remain as secretary general as she prepares to stand unopposed for the position.

The IFSC is also poised to elect two vice-presidents with Japanese incumbent Kobinata Toru in the running along with Germany’s Wolfgang Wabel and Switzerland’s Nils Glatthard.

Pierre You of France is the only candidate standing for the role of treasurer.