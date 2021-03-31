Sport climbing will make its first European Games appearance at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, when triathlon is scheduled to return to the programme.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has announced sport climbing - which is due to make its Olympic debut at this year’s rescheduled Tokyo 2020 - and triathlon as the latest additions to the Games in Poland.

Triathlon comes back into the European Games fold in 2023 for the second time after featuring at the first edition in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015.

The EOC said Kraków-Małopolska 2023 will also offer sport climbing qualifying opportunities for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As well as featuring at this year’s Olympics, sport climbing is also set to make its debut at the Munich 2022 European Championships and the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games as the sport continues to break into the multi-sport event scene.

"In accordance with the IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) European Council, we decided to grab the great opportunity to see our sport on the prestigious stage of the European Games," said IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

"Only a few weeks after the inclusion in the Pan American Games, we are confident that this additional step will strengthen the relationship between our National Federations and their National Olympic Committees, much to the benefit of the growth of our sport."

World Triathlon European Continental President Renato Bertrandi said triathlon would have an increased presence in 2023 compared to its Games debut in 2015.

Triathlon last featured at the European Games in Baku in 2015 ©Getty Images

"It is with great pleasure that we can confirm that triathlon will be part of the European Games that will take place in Poland in 2023," Bertrandi said.

"Triathlon was part of the first edition of the Games back in 2015 where we successfully staged our race over the standard (Olympic) distance.

"In 2023 we will be in the European Games with two races - the individual one based on the standard distance, 1,500 swim, 40km cycle and 10k run, and the mixed relay.

"This is a new, exciting, fast and furious format that will provide a second medal opportunity to our discipline of triathlon for the first time in Tokyo 2020.

"I am sure that our best athletes will love to be part of the European Games in 2023 and I am confident that it will be seen as a not-to-be-missed event every four years."

Sport climbing and triathlon join archery, badminton, beach handball, boxing, canoe, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, shooting and taekwondo on the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 programme and more sports are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

"Sport climbing and triathlon are two exciting Olympic sports that we are thrilled to welcome to the Kraków-Małopolska European Games," said Hasan Arat, chair of the Coordination Commission for the 2023 European Games.

"Both sports are fan favourites, and they join an already solid line-up of sports for 2023 that we are confident will be the most comprehensive and innovative yet for a European Games."

The Games is set to be held in Kraków and the Małopolska region, although any hosting agreement has yet to be officially confirmed.

Silesia is also expected to have a role in staging the event, scheduled to run from June 21 to July 3 in 2023.