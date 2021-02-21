The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has confirmed it will hold a virtual Presidential election in April after abandoning plans to stage its General Assembly in person in Paris.

Incumbent IFSC President Marco Scolaris is up for re-election at the meeting, due to take place remotely from April 23 to 25.

Scolaris was first elected to the role in 2013, before being given a second four-year term in 2017.

The Italian official, who has overseen sport climbing's elevation to the Olympic Games programme during his tenure, is eligible to stand for another term.

It seems likely Scolaris will seek re-election, with sport climbing set to make its Olympic debut at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games later this year.

Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games ©Getty Images

The IFSC Executive Board decided to hold the General Assembly virtually to "allow as many participants as possible to attend".

It has also been extended from two days to three "in consideration of the vast number of time zones that Member Federations’ representatives will be connecting from".

The IFSC is set to become the latest International Federation in the Olympic Movement to stage a virtual election, following those governing rugby, sailing, boxing and triathlon, who all held remote votes in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IFSC has also confirmed its first World Cup of 2021 will be held in Meiringen in Switzerland on April 16 and 17.

Competition is set to take place under a series of COVID-19 protocols designed to protect the health and safety of all participants.