Main stadium and aquatics centre for Hangzhou 2022 given final approval

The centerpiece venue built for next year's Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has been given final approval by Chinese authorities, the Organising Committee has said, along with the aquatics centre.

Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium - which has the nickname "Big Lotus" - is due to play host to athletics and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

It has space for 80,000 fans and covers a floor area of 229,000 square metres, comprising six floors and a basement.

In March, it was revealed that the stadium had been awarded the highest accolade in China's construction industry - the China Construction Engineering Luban Award.

The venue, located inside Hangzhou Olympic Park, was completed in 2018 and has mainly hosted football matches since then.

Renovations have taken place in preparation for Hangzhou 2022 next year.

Swimming, diving and artistic swimming will be held at the Asian Games Natatorium aquatics centre, which has a capacity of 6,484.

The Asian Games Natatorium aquatics centre has also been given final approval ©Getty Images

It will not stage water polo as this will take place at the Huanglong Sports Centre.

A "comprehensive" training centre for the Games - one of 33 independent training venues across Zhejiang province - has also been given its final approval.

Hangzhou 2022 will be the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

The Games are due to run from September 10 to 25 next year and more than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete.

Forty sports and various disciplines have been included on the programme.