Hangzhou 2022 reveal plans to mark one year to go until Asian Games opening

Organisers of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou have unveiled a series of events they plan to hold to mark one year to go until the event in the Chinese city.

Hangzhou 2022 has said it will hold at least six events to celebrate the milestone, which falls on September 10.

The Organising Committee said the festivities, which includes a concert set to feature singers from China and other countries, will be "rich in meaning and variety".

The concert on September 11 will be held at the main stadium on the Hangzhou Olympic Park and will serve as a dress rehearsal of the Asian Games Opening Ceremony at the same venue.

A separate concert by a symphony orchestra is scheduled to be held at Hangzhou Grand Theatre on September 8.

Hangzhou 2022 is also planning an "Asian Games Dreams" street activity involving ambassadors such as Chinese diver Guo Jingjing, who will be invited to join children from provincial and national Schools and decorate a 2,022 metre-long wall with "Qiantang graffiti".

Organisers presented their one year to go plans during the latest OCA Coordination Committee meeting for Hangzhou 2022 ©Hangzhou 2022

A market selling Hangzhou 2022 products and showing exhibitions for the event has been organised for September 10 to 12 under the theme of "bring the Asian Games home".

An "Asian Games English Star" contest, an English-language competition that will help organisers select volunteers for Hangzhou 2022, is scheduled to run from May to August.

Hangzhou 2022 said co-host cities Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing and Huzhou will organise a series of online and offline events including cultural performances, sports activities, art festivals and exhibitions and video and broadcast productions to mark the one year to go milestone.

"The one-year countdown is a key moment in HAGOC’s preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games," the Organising Committee said in a report to the Olympic Council of Asia Coordination Committee earlier this month.

"During that time, HAGOC will stage various celebrations rich in meaning and variety."

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25.