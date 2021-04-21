COC and CPC praise the Government of Canada for major investment in sport

The Government of Canada has announced a major investment in sport which is expected to play an important role in helping the sporting community recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is set to benefit inclusive, accessible and local sport participation as well as COVID-19 recovery, sport events and sport for social development in indigenous communities.

According to The Canadian Press, the Government has allocated CAN300 million (£170.9 million/$237.6 million/€197.8 million) over two years to establish a recovery fund for the heritage, arts, culture and sport sectors.

A total of CAN14.3 million (£8.1 million/$11.3 million/€9.4 million) is also set to be made available over two years to ensure indigenous women and girls have access to sports activities.

Another investment sees CAN200 million (£113.9 million/$158.4 million/€131.9 million) earmarked for Canadian heritage to support local festivals, community cultural events, outdoor theatre performances, museums and amateur sport events.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee have issued a joint statement, expressing their gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and Secretary for Sport Adam van Koeverden for the "important investment".

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been praised by the CPC and COC following the Government's investment in sport ©Getty Images

"Their confidence in the national sport community will allow us to re-introduce Canadians to sport so that once it’s safe to return to our rinks, pools, courts, and fields more Canadians will have access than ever before," the statement reads.

"These investments will help develop sport and ensure sport’s many physical and mental benefits are felt by more Canadians.

"This funding will lead to direct sport-related initiatives that contribute to building healthy and inclusive communities throughout Canada.

"The national sport community, with the support of the Government of Canada, is ready to focus on an inclusive return to sport.

"We are confident that this investment, paired with the leadership from Canada’s national sport organisations, multisport services organisations, and Canadian Olympic and Paralympic sport institutes will play an important role in Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We look forward to working with Minister Guilbeault and Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Adam van Koeverden to ensure Canadians from coast to coast benefit from this crucial investment in sport."