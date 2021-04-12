Cara Button has been named senior manager of Game Plan, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC)-backed athlete well-being programme.

Game Plan is offered to all Canadian national team athletes, as well as those who have recently retired, and aims to help athletes "live better and more holistic lives" by developing their skills and network.

It is a collaboration between the COC, Canadian Paralympic Committee, Sport Canada and Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network.

Button, who was until recently director of stakeholder relations and the Game Plan advisor at the Canadian Sport Institute Calgary, will now lead the programme.

COC chief sport officer Eric Myles called Button "one of the most passionate advocates for holistic athlete development I know" and said she had played "an instrumental part in building Game Plan".

Game Plan gave me the opportunity to grow. After leaving the training centre with an injury and an uncertain future, I was fortunate enough to start my MBA and begin working. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/URG2p6LJA9 — Game Plan (@gameplandematch) March 26, 2021

Button replaces Thomas Hall at the head of Game Plan, with Hall now the COC's director of communications and media relations.

Hall is a former sprint canoeist and won a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to help shape Game Plan's future," Button said.

"Now that Game Plan is an established part of the sport system and a proven success, I’m looking forward to working with our sport partners to further embed Game Plan in the athlete pathway."

Game Plan was launched in 2015 with support from Deloitte.