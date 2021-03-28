The chair of the Canadian Olympic Foundation Board and his family have donated CAD$2 million (£1.2 million/$1.6 million/€1.3 million) to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC).

The donation from Perry Dellelce, the managing partner of the Wildeboer Dellelce law firm, his wife Susan and children Taylor and Nicholas is set to support Canadian athletes in the lead-up to the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It will also be used to fund coaches who provide high calibre training and medical teams, according to the COC.

"We view our gift as an investment in Canada and all the good that our country represents," Perry Dellelce said.

"We are hopeful that our support inspires other Canadians to invest in team Canada."

COC chief executive and secretary general David Shoemaker thanked the Dellelce family for the donation.

The funding will help support Canadian athletes who are set to compete at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"The Dellelce family's gift will allow Team Canada to make substantial, tangible investments in people and infrastructure," said Shoemaker.

"But well beyond that, it's an important symbol of the confidence leaders in Canada, like Susan and Perry, have in the power of sport to spread Canadian values both at home and abroad."

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is the charitable arm of the COC which helps raise funds for team Canada.

Canada will be aiming to better the haul of 22 medals they earned at Rio 2016 at this year's Games, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.