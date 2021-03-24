The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has been named as one of Canada’s 2021 best workplaces for women by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada.

After being certified as a "Great Place to Work" in late 2019 and then ranking among the 50 best workplaces in Canada in 2020, the COC has now earned this latest distinction.

The "Best Workplace for Women" honour stems from results of the COC’s 2020 Trust Index annual survey and an independent analysis undertaken by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada.

That research revealed that more 90 per cent of COC employees believed staff are treated fairly regardless of their gender.

In addition, the COC’s Trust Index engagement scores for female employees were among the highest in Canada.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organisations surveyed.

Across its two offices in Toronto and Montreal, the COC along with the Canadian Olympic Foundation currently has 114 permanent employees, with women comprising 65 per cent of the workforce, including representation at all levels.

Canadian Olympic Committee President Tricia Smith has welcomed the organisation's being named as one of Canada’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Women ©COC

Since 2016, Tricia Smith, a four-time Olympian, Olympic silver medallist in rowing and pioneer for women in leadership roles in sport, has been President of the COC.



"At the core of the COC, and of sport itself, are the values of respect and integrity, the foundation for fairness, excellence and inclusion," said Smith.

"I am so proud of this honour today.

"It represents the important strides we have made as an organisation and our continued commitment to ensuring a safe, healthy and empowered environment where all employees can thrive."

David Shoemaker, the COC chief executive and secretary general, added: "This recognition is a validation of the welcoming and inclusive workplace we have aspired to create.

"It is also a reminder of just how fortunate we are to count such extraordinary women as our colleagues.

"My senior leadership team counts more women than men, and our Board of directors, led by President Tricia Smith, is gender balanced.

"We will continue to implement further initiatives and programs that will speak to how diversity, equity and inclusion are a top priority at the COC."