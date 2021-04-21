Logo revealed for FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

The official logo of this year's World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi has been officially unveiled.

Featured on the emblem is a swimmer constructed from pearls, who is seen "powering through" the water.

This is said to represent Abu Dhabi's pearl diving heritage, as well as the competitive nature of the Championships.

Abu Dhabi is due to host the event - sometimes called the Short Course World Championships - between December 16 and 21.

Competition will take place at Etihad Arena, the largest multi-purpose indoor entertainment venue in the United Arab Emirates which opened last year on Yas Island.

The International Swimming Federation's World Aquatics Convention will be held at the same facility alongside the Championships.

This year's event was originally scheduled for 2020 but was moved back by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying events are due to take place across all continents in the coming months.

Short course races take place in a 25 metre swimming pool, half the size of the Olympic pool.