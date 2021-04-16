New work on "green" hydrogen energy project for Beijing 2022 begins on 300-days-to-go milestone

Construction on a key installation that will contribute to a "green" Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic got underway to mark the 300-day countdown to the Games.

At Yanqing, one of the Beijing 2022 clusters, work began on the second phase of the Hydrogen Industrial Park, state-run china.org reports.

It will be a platform for the production, storage, transportation and hydrogenation of hydrogen energy for the Games.

Upon completion, it will have the capacity to power 150 hydrogen-fuelled buses during the Games.

Work is underway on the second phase of a key installation providing clean energy for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games ©Beijing 2022

The second phase of the Park project includes construction of a hydrogen test lab and a research and development platform for related technology.

The first phase of the park, Yanqing Hydrogen Refuelling Station, was completed and put into use last year.

It was jointly constructed by China Power International Development Limited and the Yanqing Government.

April 10, when work on phase two began, marked 300 days until the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony on February 4 2022.