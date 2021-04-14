Innsbruck and Turin chosen as Madrid’s co-hosts for expanded 2021 Davis Cup

Innsbruck and Turin have been chosen to join Madrid as co-hosts for this year’s Davis Cup and will each stage two groups and a quarter-final.

The announcement follows the decision by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in January to seek two extra cities to join Madrid in staging an event that has expanded to 11 days of action.

Matches are set to be held between November 25 and December 5 on hard courts at the Madrid Arena, Innsbruck's Olympia-Halle and the Pala Alpitour Arena in Turin.

All three cities will host two groups, with two of the quarter-finals, both semi-finals and final taking place in the Spanish capital.

Glasgow were unsuccessful bidders to be a co-host.

The inaugural edition of the new-look 18-team finals in Madrid in 2019 suffered a number of problems including a packed schedule that resulted in one tie not finishing until after 4am.

The co-hosts have been announced by organisers following January's decision to seek extra cities to stage matches ©Davis Cup

The three-venue, 11-day format has been put together to "improve the schedule for players, enhance the experience for fans and bring the competition to a wider audience", according to organisers.

The three venues selected are of similar playing conditions with good transport links and a strong overall infrastructure, it is claimed.

Each stadium will host its national team at the group stage.

''We are very excited to bring the Davis Cup Finals to Innsbruck and Turin," Davis Cup finals director Albert Costa said.

"Both cities submitted impressive bids that not only promise a world class experience for players and fans, but also include stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.

"It was important to find two European cities that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions, to provide a smooth transition for players travelling from other venues."

ITF senior executive director, professional tennis, Kris Dent, said: "The proposals announced in January were aimed at providing a better schedule for players while bringing the competition to new audiences and improving the experience for fans."

Spain won the title in 2019, their sixth overall, after defeating Canada in the final.

Rafael Nadal was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after winning all eight of his matches.

Madrid will host Group A, involving Spain, the Russian Tennis Federation and Ecuador, and Group B, featuring Canada, Kazakhstan, Sweden.

Innsbruck will host Group C, comprising France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic, while Serbia, Germany and Austria will compete in Group F.

Turin will stage the Group D matches, involving Croatia, Australia and Hungary, and Group E matches, which will feature Italy, the United States and Colombia.