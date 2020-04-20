Cambodia NOC President leads Chinese delegation on visit to new sports complex

Thong Khon, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, welcomed a delegation from China on a visit to a new sports facility in capital Phnom Penh.

The Morodok Techo National Sports Complex is currently under-construction for Cambodia's hosting of the Southeast Asian Games in 2023.

It will include a 75,000-seater stadium for athletics and football, a swimming complex and an indoor arena which will hold 15,000 people.

Khon, who is also Cambodia's Minister of Tourism, led the Chinese group who are involved in the complex's construction.

The visit coincided with traditional celebrations to mark the Khmer New Year.

Phnom Penh will host the Southeast Asian Games in 2023 ©Getty Images

Work at the site is said to be 70 per cent complete and "on course", while none of the workers have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those leaving China to visit Cambodia were subject to a period of quarantine.

Cambodia has never hosted the Southeast Asian Games before, which feature 11 countries and date back to 1959.