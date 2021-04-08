The day of Olympic Opening Ceremonies could become known as "OLY-Day" following a proposal by the World Olympians Association (WOA).

A new Committee has been formed to explore the idea, which would make Opening Ceremony day a "global day of community action by Olympians" before the Games open.

It would be another use for the OLY letters which Olympians have been adding to the end of their names following an initiative launched by the WOA in 2017.

Three other new Committees have also been created by the WOA with the aim of promoting the work of Olympians towards good causes.

These include the WOA Environment Committee - formed to empower Olympians as champions of green issues - and the WOA Awards Committee which will look to develop a strategy for the global recognition of Olympians' contribution off the field of play.

The OLY Jobs Committee, meanwhile, will work on a strategy to help Olympians with professional networking and career support.

Three other existing Committee will be "refreshed", the WOA said, including the WOA Grants Panel which oversees cash distributions to national Olympian associations.

The WOA Medical Committee, which works to protect the physical and mental health of Olympians, and the OLY Arts Committee, which aims to grow and celebrate Olympians in the fields of art, culture and heritage, will also be revamped.

Pernilla Wiberg has become the new liaision between the World Olympians Association and the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Committees include experts in relevant fields, Olympians from across the world and WOA Executive Committee members.

"Establishing new WOA Committees and refreshing our existing Committees is an important moment as the chairs and members will play a key role in supporting our mission and objectives," said WOA President Joël Bouzou, who won an Olympic bronze medal in modern pentathlon for France at Los Angeles 1984.

"WOA is leading the way regarding Olympians' long-term physical and mental health research and our new Committees will work to deliver pioneering initiatives regarding green policies in sport, the recognition of Olympians worldwide, job opportunities for Olympians and the groundbreaking OLY-Day initiative.

"With close collaboration between the Committees and our EXCO, WOA will continue to ensure Olympians across the world have the opportunity to make a positive impact in their communities."

The WOA has also changed its liaison to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission with the term of Bermudan luger Patrick Singleton coming to an end.

He will be replaced by WOA vice-president Pernilla Wiberg, a double Olympic gold medallist in Alpine skiing for Sweden.

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry, a double Olympic champion in swimming and the chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, added: "Our partnership with WOA is very valuable to us.

"On behalf of the IOC Athletes' Commission, I want to warmly thank Patrick for his great contribution to our work as the liaison between our Commission and WOA over the past years.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Pernilla as our new liaison.

"As a former member of the IOC AC, Pernilla has first-hand experience of our Commission and will add immense value to our important collaboration with WOA."