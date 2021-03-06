World Olympians Association (WOA) has confirmed the appointment of former New Zealand sprinter Chantal Brunner and former American swimmer Janet Evans as new members of the Executive Committee.

The new additions mean there are now 20 members on the Executive Committee and strengthens WOA's commitment to diversity and equality following the appointments of Japan's Mikako Kotani and Pernilla Wiberg of Sweden previously as vice-presidents.

Now there are an equal number of male and female representatives from all five continents, in line with the WOA Constitution.

Brunner is a two-time Olympian, who competed in the long jump at the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympics.

She is now a respected solicitor in international corporate and commercial law.

"It is a great privilege to be returning to WOA's Executive Committee and continuing the important work the organisation does globally," said Brunner.

Janet Evans is the newest member of the WOA Executive Committee ©Getty Images

"During this period of uncertainty, Olympians continue to play a crucial role in society and I'm looking forward to supporting and empowering them to make the world a better place."

Janet Evans is a four-time Olympic champion and former world record holder who joins the Executive Committee for the first time.

She represented the US at the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Games.

Evans is currently the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games chief athlete officer after being vice-chair of the Los Angeles Bid Committee.

"I'm delighted to be joining WOA's Executive Committee and to open up more opportunities for Olympians across the world," said Evans.

"I hope to use my experiences as a sports administrator to help my fellow Olympians make a positive impact in their communities."