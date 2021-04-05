Nicola Philips will serve as the Wales Chef de Mission for the second Commonwealth Games in a row after landing the role for Birmingham 2022.

The Cardiff University professor will reprise the position she took on at Gold Coast 2018 and is no stranger to sporting jobs.

She has worked with Welsh and British teams at the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games, and is currently the head of the Team GB preparation camp for the postponed Tokyo 2020.

Philips is also an internationally registered sports physiotherapy specialist and a Board member of both Commonwealth Games Wales and UK Anti-Doping.

"I am very happy to have been named Chef de Mission for Team Wales for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Philips.

"It's a huge honour and I'm really excited to be part of the Team Wales family as we help create an environment for our athletes to perform the best they possibly can.

"I think Birmingham could be a very special Games where, once again, the Commonwealth nations can come together to celebrate sport after too long of being apart.

"Roll on next year."

Wales won 10 gold medals, 12 silver and 14 bronze at Gold Coast 2018.

Wales won 10 gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to announce Nicki's appointment as our Chef de Mission for the Birmingham Games," said Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive Chris Jenkins.

"The next 18 months will be extremely busy, but also very exciting as we start to increase our preparations for the 2022 Games.

"Nicki has a rich history of working on both Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and her knowledge and experience means she continues to be an incredible asset to us.

"Usually, at this time of year we would be seeing our athletes training, competing and trying to qualify for Games selection.

"But due to the ongoing restrictions as a result of COVID-19, this hasn’t been possible.

"However, we at Commonwealth Games Wales continue to do all that we can to ensure our athletes, coaches, national governing bodies and family and friends all feel supported in the lead up to the next Games.

"Despite the difficulties we've all faced, we know the determination to succeed remains strong and I am confident 2022 will be yet another fantastic year for Team Wales.

"I'm sure the news of Nicki's appointment brings some hope and certainty during this time, as our team continue to work hard behind the scenes preparing Team Wales for the road to Birmingham."