Kyrgyzstan among latest nations to hold FITEQ Challenger Cup competitions

Kyrgyzstan has held its first International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) Challenger Cup event, as the series continues to grow.

The hosts were joined by Djibouti, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast in holding Challenger Cup competitions in recent weeks.

A total of 16 doubles teams competed in Kyrgyzstan's capital city Bishkek.

The host nation celebrated victory with Islam Daiirbekov and Daniel Maasaliev emerging as the tournament winners.

Athletes from Russia, South Korea and Switzerland were among the participants.

Stephane Danho enjoyed success at the Challenger Cup in the Ivory Coast, as he overcame his doubles partner Ibrahima Diawara 12-10, 8-12, 12-10 to reach the singles final, where he triumphed against Rodolphe Cassemiro Beaka.

Danho and Diawara turned from rivals to team-mates as the pairing reached the men's doubles final, but they suffered a 12-6, 10-12, 12-5 loss to Beaka and Jaures Kouassi.



Diawara and Maimonua Coulibaly won the mixed doubles title, courtesy of a victory over Koffi and Jessica Okou.

Abdourazak Yacin Bouh secured a second successive singles gold at the National Challenger Cup series in Djibouti.

A 12-7, 12-2 victory over Idriss Abdirahim Ali saw Yacin Bouh close in on a place at the 2021 Teqball World Championships.

Ahmed Daher Bouh and Yacin Hassan Okieh secured a 12-4, 12-9 win over Doualeh Houssein Ahmed and Mouktar Youssouf Saad to claim the doubles title.

Sierra Leone's national competition featured 12 athletes competing in the singles event, while 11 teams were represented in the doubles and mixed doubles events.

Challenger Cup events aim to provide athletes with the opportunity to earn prize money and world ranking points.

Athletes will also have the chance to qualify for the 2021 Teqball World Championships.