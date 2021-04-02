The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) Teqball Roadshow has visited Madagascar to lead a variety of workshops and practical demonstrations.

The programme included educational sessions for coaches and referees, as well as training sessions for athletes.

Two National Challenger Series events were held during the visit.

FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr held meetings with the Malagasy Teqball Federation's leadership to discuss how to grow the sport throughout the country.

The FITEQ team also participated in corporate social responsibility programmes in cooperation with the Malagasy Teqball Federation and local charitable organisations.

These included a litter-picking project and a tree-planting event.

Les efforts de la Fédération Malagasy de Teqball se sont toujours poursuivis. Les entraîneurs et Arbitre Malagasy... Posted by Fédération Malagasy de Teqball on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

"It was a really productive and rewarding week in Madagascar," Vizer said.

"Not only did we get to see the future stars in action in the National Challenger Series, we were also able to feel the passion for teqball at a grassroots level.

"Everyone, from the leadership, to players, coaches and referees, was very receptive to our guidance and I have no doubt they will use the momentum from this week to take teqball to even greater heights throughout the country.

"It was also an honour to join the Federation in one of their corporate social responsibility programmes.

"At FITEQ, we want to see all our Federations going the extra miles to help their communities and the litter-picking project we were able to support makes a significant difference to the local environment."

FITEQ's visit to Madagascar is part of its Teqball Roadshow, where delegates have visited a variety of nations in a bid to develop teqball further.

The Teqball Roadshow's next stop is South Africa.